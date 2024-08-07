Hardwick to the 26th Judicial Circuit Bench

Andrew Hardwick will be the next Circuit Judge in the 26th Circuit after nearly topping the rest of the field combined in Tuesday’s election.

Hardwick received 11,369 votes compared to Nick Mebruer’s (me-brewer) 6,430 votes while Charlie Dickman received 2,866 votes and Stacy Patterson collecting 3,211 votes.

Hardwick steps into the seat recently vacated by the Honorable Matthew P. Hamner who was appointed to the Missouri Court of Appeals Southern District in Springfield.

The 26th Circuit covers Camden, Miller, Morgan, Moniteau and Laclede counties.