Unfortunately for the Mid-County Fire District, you can’t always judge a book by its cover.

A $7-million bond issue on the ballot received majority vote approval of 1,768 to 1,455…or 54.99% to 45.14%. The issue, however, fell short by 2.2% of the 4/7ths majority needed for a bond issue.

Chief Scott Frandsen says he will reply to the final vote total after confirming that the measure actually did need 4/7ths majority for passage.