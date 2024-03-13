Edwards Teen Being Held In Jail Following Terrorist Threat Against Warsaw High School

An 18-year-old from Edwards is being held on a quarter-million-dollar bond after being arrested on a terrorist threat in Benton County.

The probable cause statement filed in the Benton County Courthouse alleges that Ozzy Lee Davis told others in a telephone conversation that he was going to go to Warsaw High School to shoot up the school because the principal got on his nerves.

Davis also allegedly said he might kill the principal as well and go out with “guns blazing running down the hall with arms out.”

There were at least three witnesses who reported overhearing the conversation.

Davis was put on a 24-hour hold Monday night and the warrant was issued on Tuesday.