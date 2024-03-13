Missouri Reaches One Year Mark Of Hermann Officer Shooting

It’s been one year since the tragic shooting which left one Hermann city police officer dead and another in critical condition.

A large number of people gathered Tuesday night for a vigil to remember the incident and honor the two officers.

Detective Sergeant Mason Griffith died in the shooting while Officer Adam Suellentrup was left in critical condition.

Griffith and Sullentrup were met by gunfire as they tried to arrest Kenneth Simpson on warrants at a gas station.

Simpson was later taken into custody after a 14-hour standoff at a nearby residence.

Simpson was charged with multiple felonies in connection to the shootings and is scheduled for trial in January of 2026.