The Medical Missions for Christ Clinic is kicking off this year’s Shoe Drive today for those who might need a good pair of gently worn used or new shoes for all ages toddler to adults.

The non-profit clinic is working with Funds20orgs for the effort taking place today from 9am until 12-noon at the Camdenton Senior Center on Old South-5.

Another effort will take place from 9-11am at Harley Davidson in Osage Beach on Saturday, April 5th.