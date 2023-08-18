Eggs And Issues Forum At Willmore Lodge Sees Good Turnout

Another “Eggs and Issues” breakfast forum is in the archives with a good turnout being reported for the gathering which, this time around, was held at the Willmore Lodge in Lake Ozark.

We were able to have Congressman Blaine Luetkemeyer and a representative from Mark Alfrod’s office come in and speak to our group,” says Lake Area Chamber Director Morgan Crainshaw, “That’s just kind of what’s been going on, what they’re looking for and at….and kind of just provide a legislative update to us.”

The breakfast forums are an every-other-month deal put on jointly by the lake area, Camdenton Area and Lake West Chambers.

The next “Eggs and Issues” will be hosted by the Camdenton Chamber…a date for it has not been posted yet.