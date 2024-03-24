Eight Camdenton Officers Recognized For Napping Shooting Suspect

Eight Camdenton Police Officers are recognized for their recent quick work in getting a shooting suspect from the March 4th incident on Lakeview Drive into custody.

The officers include:

–Officer David Etheridge;

–Sergeant Christopher Rector;

–Officer Todd Bithell;

–Officer Christopher Williams;

–Chief Jeffrey Beauchamp;

–Lieutenant Richard Sansom;

–Officer Jamee Rugen;

–Sargeant Matthew Brown.

The eight were awarded letters of commendation during this past week’s board of aldermen meeting in Camdenton.