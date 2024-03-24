Eight Camdenton Officers Recognized For Napping Shooting Suspect

Sun. Mar 24th, 2024
Eight Camdenton Police Officers are recognized for their recent quick work in getting a shooting suspect from the March 4th incident on Lakeview Drive into custody.
The officers include:
–Officer David Etheridge;
–Sergeant Christopher Rector;
–Officer Todd Bithell;
–Officer Christopher Williams;
–Chief Jeffrey Beauchamp;
–Lieutenant Richard Sansom;
–Officer Jamee Rugen;
–Sargeant Matthew Brown.
The eight were awarded letters of commendation during this past week’s board of aldermen meeting in Camdenton.