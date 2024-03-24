fbpx

Sun. Mar 24th, 2024

 

Eight Camdenton Officers Recognized For Napping Shooting Suspect

All News RSS Feed Crime Front Page News Sunday, March 24th, 2024

 

 

 

 

 

Eight Camdenton Police Officers are recognized for their recent quick work in getting a shooting suspect from the March 4th incident on Lakeview Drive into custody.

 

The officers include:

–Officer David Etheridge;

–Sergeant Christopher Rector;

–Officer Todd Bithell;

–Officer Christopher Williams;

–Chief Jeffrey Beauchamp;

–Lieutenant Richard Sansom;

–Officer Jamee Rugen;

–Sargeant Matthew Brown.

 

The eight were awarded letters of commendation during this past week’s board of aldermen meeting in Camdenton.

All News RSS Feed Crime Front Page News Sunday, March 24th, 2024

Reporter Mike Anthony