Eight Injured, Three Seriously, in Westbound Hwy. 54 Accident Near Brazito

Eight people are injured, three seriously, in a two-car accident late Wednesday afternoon on westbound-54 at Old Bass Road in Cole County.

The highway patrol says it happened when the car driven by a 35-year-old man from Jefferson City tried to cross the westbound lanes and pulled into the path of a 20-year-old from Rogers, Arkansas.

Five people were injured in the car that tried to cross over 54 while the other three people who were injured were in the westbound car.

All eight were taken to University Hospital.