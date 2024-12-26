DNR Awards Rocky Mount Sewer District $4.8 Million for Improvements

The Missouri Department of Natural Resources has awarded $4.8 million in financial assistance to the Rocky Mount Sewer District for its Phase III sewer extension project.

The project involves constructing an extension that will serve around 165 homes and 140 condos being connected to the district’s wastewater treatment system. Upgrades will also be made at the treatment facility.

The funding consists of a $2.3 million low-interest loan and a $2.5 million grant, both through the Clean Water State Revolving Fund, which is estimated to save the sewer district more than $3.4 million in principal and interest over the loan’s 20-year term.

The project itself is expected to be completed by December 2025.