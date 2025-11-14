Eldon-Area House Damaged by Fire

Firefighters from the Moreau Fire District responded Thursday night to a reported house fire in the 2700 block of Route-52.

Upon arrival, an aggressive offensive attack into the structure was established and able to knock the blaze down on the lower level of the house before advancing to the second level to contain the fire spread and bring the call under control in about 20 minutes.

There were no injuries to civilians or fire personnel which included mutual aid from Eldon.

The extent of the damage or a preliminary cause of the fire has not been released.