Versailles Man Charged with Several Child-Related Sex Felonies, Misdemeanors for Having Sex with His Dog

A 21-year-old from Versailles faces several child-related sex felonies and two misdemeanor counts for sexually assaulting his dog.

That’s according to a probable cause statement filed in Morgan County which alleges Thomas Storment was in possession of pornographic materials, including videos, of a child engaged in explicit conduct. It’s also alleged that Storment sent and received multiple explicit messages on the Kik app.

The investigation began when a cyber tip was generated by the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children and reported to the Internet Crimes Against Children Taskforce.

Storment is formally charged with sexual trafficking of a child under the age of 18, enticement or attempted enticement of a child under 17, promoting child pornography, seven counts of possessing child porn and two counts of having sex with an animal.

Storment is being held without bond in the Morgan County Jail.