Eldon Basketball Tournament All This Week – Osage Taking On Camdenton Tuesday

Let’s begin with some high school Hoops.

All eyes will be on the community of Eldon the next several days with the 94th annual Eldon, boys, basketball tournament going on and what a way to start the tournament, huh?

It’s gonna be Osage and Camden tonight, the Indians are playing some great basketball.

They’ve won their last three couple Road games and then a really nice dominating win against Centralia last week.

On the other side of the coin for the Lakers, it’s been a bit of a struggle to be sure coming off some tough games against West Plains and Lebanon, and Chillicothe last week.

The Lakers hoping to show some stuff against the best in and around the lake area.

How about the host? Eldon Mustangs, they’re playing some good basketball…..in fact, they’ve won six in a row.

Red Hot coming into the tournament, they play a very good Eugene team…..may be the team to beat in the tournament.

They are 14 and 3 so a lot of Great Hoops going on over the next few days

Speaking of basketball……Mizzou basketball. They’re on the road tonight. Scheduled change here.

Originally said for 8:00 they’ll tip it at 7:00PM in Tuscaloosa.

Tankers coming off that emotional buzzer-beating win against Oklahoma.