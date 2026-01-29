Eldon Basketball Tournament Continues As Osage Defeats Camdenton

Well, the weather delayed Eldon boys basketball tournament is finally underway.

Some great hoops being played on Wednesday afternoon and evening.

You heard this one on Classic Country 104.9 as School of the Osage advancing past Camdenton.

The Lake Rivalry renewed.

Indians take it by a score of 66 to 55.

Really well played game for Osage.

They had to wait around though and find out who they would play in the semifinals later tonight.

Well, it’s going to be Eugene.

They beat the host Mustangs pretty soundly. 79 to 41 is the final score.

So it sets up a semifinal tonight at 7:00 there the Eldon boys basketball tournament.

It will be Eugene and Osage and You’ll hear it on classic country 104.9.

Versailles had lost earlier in the day to the top seeded Smith Cotton team, 79 to 45.

Versailles will now play Fatima in the consolation bracket.

Camdenton will now play Eldon.