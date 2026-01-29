Jamaican National Sentenced For Illegal Firearm Possession

A Jamaican national illegally residing in Branson has been sentenced in federal court for illegally possessing a firearm.

23-year-old Akeem A. Sirdine will spend two years in a federal prison without parole to be followed by three years of supervised release.

It had been alleged that Sirdine, who pleaded guilty to the charge, remained in the U.S. after his student visa expired in September 2024. Sirdine was then arrested in early 2025 and was found to be in possession of a loaded 9mm pistol with an extended magazine.

This case was investigated and prosecuted as part of Operation Take Back America.