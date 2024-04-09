Eldon BOA Meeting Set For Tuesday At 6PM

A short agenda appears to be waiting for tonight’s board of aldermen meeting in Eldon.

Old business includes an agreement for surplus real estate at Freeport and Olympic streets while new business includes declaring municipal election results as final, recognizing outgoing board members and swearing in the newly-elected and-or returning board members.

The Eldon Board of Aldermen meeting, tonight in the public works building on Y-highway, begins at 6:00.

The meeting will also be streamed to Facebook Live.