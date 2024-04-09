MODOT Offers Vests & Trash Bags For “No More Trash Bash” Event

MoDOT is hoping residents in the lake area and statewide will chip in a little bit this month for the “No More Trash Bash”…an annual outreach of the department’s litter control efforts.

Central District Area Engineer Danny Roeger says that the department’s litter control program has a pretty hefty price-tag for a problem which can really be minimized if people would just care enough not to toss garbage out their windows while getting from point-A to point-B.

“It’s costs $13.3 million dollars, including labor and material costs, for us to pickup trash and do litter control.”

MoDOT will even supply groups and individuals with safety vests and trash bags to be used while offering a helping hand during the effort.