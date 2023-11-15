Eldon BOA Meeting Set For Tuesday At 6PM

The Eldon Board of Aldermen gets together tonight to tackle what appears to be a short agenda.

Certifying election results from November 7th and setting a date for the April-2024 municipal election are among the discussion items along with appointing Michael Lasson to planning and zoning, and approving payment to Midstate Pipeline and Maintenance.

Also during the meeting, the board will hear an update on R-T-P grant information for the Rock Island Trail.

The Eldon Board of Aldermen meeting, tonight in the public works building on Y-highway, begins at 6:00. The meeting will also be streamed to Facebook Live.