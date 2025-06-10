fbpx

Tue. Jun 10th, 2025

 

Eldon BOA Meeting Tuesday Will Discuss Waterworks Revenue Bonds

All News RSS Feed Front Page News Local Meetings Tuesday, June 10th, 2025

The Eldon Board of Aldermen is back in session tonight with a busy agenda.

Several ordinances appear under new business including one which would authorize the issuance of waterworks system revenue bonds.

Parking restrictions  and a resolution moving the city forward with the proposed two-phase North Street sidewalk project also appear on the agenda along with a closed session to cover legal and personnel issues.

The Eldon Board of Aldermen meeting, tonight in the public works building on Y-highway, begins at 6:00.

Reporter Mike Anthony