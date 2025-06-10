Eldon BOA Meeting Tuesday Will Discuss Waterworks Revenue Bonds

The Eldon Board of Aldermen is back in session tonight with a busy agenda.

Several ordinances appear under new business including one which would authorize the issuance of waterworks system revenue bonds.

Parking restrictions and a resolution moving the city forward with the proposed two-phase North Street sidewalk project also appear on the agenda along with a closed session to cover legal and personnel issues.

The Eldon Board of Aldermen meeting, tonight in the public works building on Y-highway, begins at 6:00.