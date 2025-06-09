Angler’s Outpost Vote Tabled in Osage Beach

Not so fast for a first reading on an ordinance to officially approve the proposed Angler’s Outpost in Osage Beach.

That’s according to Mayor Michael Harmison, speaking on KRMS, who says the board of aldermen wants more time to look at finer details of the proposed $13 million development.

The development, once approved, will involve a chapter-100 tax arrangement between the developer and the city, and be located near KK and the parkway.

The next Osage Beach Board of Aldermen meeting is set for Thursday, the 17th of this month.