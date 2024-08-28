Eldon BOA Passes Ordinances Involving Money Distribution

The Eldon Board of Aldermen makes quick work of its agenda Tuesday night.

Two ordinances, one to authorize a program agreement for transportation enhancement funds from the Missouri Highways and Transportation Commission and the other to add some basic “do’s and don’ts” to the city’s financial policies code, were both passed during the meeting.

Also passed was a resolution of support for the Rock Island Villas assisted living and memory care facility.

The Eldon Board of Aldermen is next scheduled to get together for a special meeting Friday afternoon with the next regular meeting on the calendar for Tuesday, September 10th.