Numerous New Laws Take Effect Today Across Missouri

Traditionally, August 28th is the date most new laws take effect in Missouri.

There are different effective dates for varying portions of Senate Bill 727, which creates and modifies provisions relating to elementary and secondary education.

Senator Andrew Koenig of Manchester is the sponsor…

“And then we also create another category of kids that would go up to 400% of free and reduced lunch.”

Senate Bill 748 modifies provisions relating to reimbursement allowance taxes.

Senator Tracy McCreery of St. Louis County is among its supporters…

“This is money that is critical to keeping our hospitals, nursing homes, and critical health cares services funded around the State of Missouri.”

Also, Senate Bills 754, 746, 788, 765, 841, 887 & 861 relates to public safety.

House Bill 2634 modifies provisions relating to public funding of abortion facilities and affiliates, and provisions relating to MO HealthNet providers.