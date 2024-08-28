Gravois Fire Launches Burn Camp Benefit Rib Sale

The Gravois Firefighters Association is hoping you’ll work up an appetite for a pretty awesome cause.

The association is cooking up its “Burn Camp Benefit” this week to raise funds to send at least one child to the Midwest Children Burn Camp…it takes $2,500 to send each child.

The 19th Annual Smoke Rib Sale is on the menu for Thursday and Friday with slabs of pork spare ribs going for $25.00 each.

The benefit will run from 8a-8p both days and you can reserve your ribs by getting in touch with any of the Gravois firefighters or by calling the district office (573-374-4442)