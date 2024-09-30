Eldon City Cleanup Underway As Of Monday

Eldon residents who want to take advantage of the city picking up a bunch of unwanted stuff are being advised to get it out to the curb sooner than later.

“Usually if you don’t get it out until later in the week, they’ve already gone through your area so they just asked. Everybody has their stuff out Starting on Monday ,so they can start pick up then,” says City Administrator Mandy Asbury, “For the most part, items for the city-wide cleanup need to be bagged or bundled, cut to a certain length and be able to fit in a cart. Also, no hazardous waste will be collected.”

More specifics for the cleanup are available on the city’s Facebook page.