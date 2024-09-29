Jared Lintner (GA) Wins MLF Toyota Series at Lake of the Ozarks

It may have been a bit of a home-lake advantage with five of the top ten finishers from this weekend’s Major League Fishing’s Toyota Series tournament, but it was Jared Lintner from Covington, Georgia, topping the field and collecting more than $38,000.

Weighing in at PB-2 in Osage Beach, Lintner had a three-day catch of 51-pounds-and-8-ounces beating second-best Dennis Berhorst, of Holts Summit, by about four-pounds.

Camdenton’s Andy Newcomb was just two-ounces behind Berhorst to reel in third-place followed by Warsaw’s Brock Reinkmeyer and Eldon’s Casey Scanlon rounding out the top-5.

Corbin Bailey of Camdenton and Lawson Hibdon of Versailles also finished in the top-10, respectively, in 8th and 10th places.

COMPLETE RESULTS: 2024 Toyota Series Lake of the Ozarks Presented by Suzuki Marine – Major League Fishing