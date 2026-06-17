Eldon Man Faces Child Sex-Related Charges in Morgan County

A 36-year-old man from Eldon faces several sex-related felonies in Morgan County.

Courthouse records indicate that Ronald Lee Brown, Junior, is charged with one count each of 2nd Degree Statutory Rape and Statutory Sodomy along with two counts of Incest.

A probable cause statement indicates that the alleged offenses happened during the early-morning hours on June 15th after Brown says he had taken two Ecstasy pills and drank about half a fifth of tequila and may have mistaken the victim for his girlfriend.

Bond was set at $300,000 with GPS monitoring as an added condition.