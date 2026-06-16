Tue. Jun 16th, 2026

 

More Information Released Following Fatal Crash Last Friday in Camden County

All News RSS Feed Crime Top Stories Tuesday, June 16th, 2026

More information has been released into the circumstances and arrest of a suspect after last Friday night’s fatal head-on accident on highway-5 at the Niangua Bridge in Camden County.

 A probable cause statement filed by the highway patrol says a deputy who arrived on the scene reported the driver of the BMW involved in the crash was observed throwing alcoholic shooters off the bridge.

 The driver was identified as 27-year-old Dylan Michael Gibson, of Columbia, who allegedly had a blood alcohol content of .233 percent…nearly three times over the legal limit in the State of Missouri.

 The other driver, a 63-year-old man from Roach, was killed in the accident and a passenger in Gibson’s car, a 22-year-old man from Columbia, was seriously hurt.

 Gibson has since formally been charged with DWI-Death of Another and DWI-Serious Physical Injury and was being held without bond in the Camden County Jail.

All News RSS Feed Crime Top Stories Tuesday, June 16th, 2026

Reporter Mike Anthony