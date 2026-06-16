More Information Released Following Fatal Crash Last Friday in Camden County

More information has been released into the circumstances and arrest of a suspect after last Friday night’s fatal head-on accident on highway-5 at the Niangua Bridge in Camden County.

A probable cause statement filed by the highway patrol says a deputy who arrived on the scene reported the driver of the BMW involved in the crash was observed throwing alcoholic shooters off the bridge.

The driver was identified as 27-year-old Dylan Michael Gibson, of Columbia, who allegedly had a blood alcohol content of .233 percent…nearly three times over the legal limit in the State of Missouri.

The other driver, a 63-year-old man from Roach, was killed in the accident and a passenger in Gibson’s car, a 22-year-old man from Columbia, was seriously hurt.

Gibson has since formally been charged with DWI-Death of Another and DWI-Serious Physical Injury and was being held without bond in the Camden County Jail.