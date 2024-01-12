Eldon Man Facing Another Felony Drug Case After Traffic Stop By The Highway Patrol

A 25-year-old from Eldon faces more than a dozen charges, including nine felonies, after being arrested by the highway patrol early Wednesday night in Miller County.

The highway patrol report indicates that Jordan Abbott is being charged with three counts each of unlawful possession and use of a weapon, possession of a controlled substance, distribution of a controlled substance in a controlled environment and resisting arrest to go along with several driving-related offenses.

Abbott, who has at least three other felony drug cases on his record, was taken to the Miller County Jail and placed on a 24-hour hold.