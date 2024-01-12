New Report Shows TSA Checkpoints Saw Major Increase In People Attempting To Bring Loaded Guns On Planes

The government says, last year alone, it has detected thousands of firearms at airport security checkpoints across the country…and far too many of them were loaded.

The TSA says it intercepted more than 6700 firearms at security checkpoints, and some 93% of them were loaded.

The agency says it screened more than 858 million people, which means it intercepted 7.8 firearms per million passengers.

It also released its list of the top ten worst catches of 2023, including someone who wore a diaper full of hash to LaGuardia.

That’s not to mention the fancy utility knife hidden in a loaf of bread and a long knife hidden in a sneaker.