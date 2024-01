A couple from Versailles are starting the New Year off a lot wealthier than they thought.

According to the Missouri Lottery, the pair purchased a Show Me Cash ticket at the Versailles Wal-Mart.

The couple believed they had won $30,000, but when they met up with lottery officials, they found out it was a jackpot win of $130,000.

Evidently, they had chosen the winning numbers for the December 15 drawing, which resulted in the Jackpot win.