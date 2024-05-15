Eldon Man Facing Charges In Connection To Unknown Woman’s Death Looking At A Bond Reduction

An Eldon man charged with felony abandonment of a corpse in connection to the March 18th death of an unnamed 24-year-old woman will appear in court next week for another bond reduction hearing.

Kendrick Cook is currently being held in the Miller County Jail on a combined $202,000 bond…$100,000 each on the abandonment and possession of a controlled substance charges, plus another $2,000 for failing to appear on a driving-related charge.

Cook allegedly eluded authorities for about a week after deputies responded to an apartment on Village Marina Road where the woman’s body was discovered.

Cook had been held without bond before being granted the current bonds back April 17th.

Another bond hearing is now on the docket for next Monday, the 20th.