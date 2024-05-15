Miller County Asks Residents To Submit Storm Damage Ahead Of SEMA Disaster Application

Officials in Miller County continue to assess road damage caused by the recent periods of heavy rain.

First District Commissioner Don Abbett says the county is trying to do some temporary repairs on a number of gravel roads that have partially washed out…some to the point of making travel difficult on the roadways.

“Right now we’re just trying to make sure people can get up and down these roads still. It’s going to take us a while…it will take us all summer probably, maybe even longer…to get this all fixed. It’s just going to be a slow process.”

Abbett also says the county is in the process of putting together a list of the damage so it can be submitted to SEMA for possible disaster funding for repairs.

Abbett also encourages Miller County residents to report any damage, even minor, so it can be included in the funding request to SEMA.