Eldon Man Sent To Hospital Following Motorcycle Crash

A two-vehicle accident involving a motorcycle on Miller County Route-M sends an Eldon man to the hospital with serious injuries.

The highway patrol says it happened shortly before 11:00 Monday morning when the Harley operated by 64-year-old Rodney Grammer crossed over the centerline striking an S-U-V driven by 59-year-old Jeffrey Lange, also from Eldon.

The motorcycle then crossed over the center a second time before overturning off the roadway.

Lange was uninjured in the accident while Grammer, who was not wearing a helmet, was seriously hurt and flown to University Hospital.