An Eldon man is seriously hurt in a two-vehicle accident around 2:45 Friday afternoon on highway-87 near Shalom Drive in Moniteau County.

The highway patrol says it happened when 20-year-old Alexander Lusher was ejected from his motorcycle after crossing over the center striking another vehicle driven by 72-year-old Gloria Moody of California.

Lusher, who was wearing a helmet, was flown to University Hospital with serious injuries.

Moody was not injured.