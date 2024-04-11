Eldon Man Who Left Loaded Gun On Table That Resulted In Child’s Death Pleads “Not Guilty”

The 27-year-old Eldon man accused of leaving a fully loaded handgun on a living room table within reach of a young child who shot himself in the head waives his formal arraignment and enters a “not guilty” in Miller County Circuit Court.

Albert Keel claimed in the probable cause statement that he had been up all night before leaving the weapon on the table when he went to bed back on January 14th.

Keel is formally charged with first-degree endangering the welfare of a child involving death of the child…a class-A felony.

Keel is being held on a $250,000 bond in the Miller County Jail.

Case management has been ordered with a pre-trial hearing to be put on the calendar.

A date for that hearing has not been announced.