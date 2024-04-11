Four Arrested In Drug Shakedown Involving Mid-Mo Drug Task Force

Four people are arrested after a reported shooting and a subsequent search which turned up packaged methamphetamine in Pettis County.

Sheriff Brad Anders says officers from the Mid-Missouri Drug Task Force, the U.S. Marshals Fugitive Task Force, the sheriff’s office K-9 and drone unit were conducting an operation in the 11-thousand block of North Prospect in connection to the shooting.

Bear Hagston, of Kansas City, is being held without bond on charges of first-degree assault, armed criminal action and unlawful use of a weapon in connection to the shooting which injured one person.

Three others, Richard Buckner and Michael Butler of Marshall, along with Dylon Motley of Sedalia, were taken in on possession of a controlled substance and put on 24-hour holds.