Eldon Mustangs Finish 2nd In Golf State Championships

Thu. May 16th, 2024
Great week for Eldon Mustangs Golf as they finish second in the state golf championship
Team competition held down in Springfield the last couple of days.
They finish a few strokes off the pace set by Summit Christian Academy.
Mustangs well represented individually as well.
Teagan Hull a fifth place finish, tied with one of his teammates Cooper Tolleson.
They finish with a total score of 145.
Zachary Hull a T17 finish.
Total of 152 and a couple of other Mustang teammates in a T48 situation…..Luke Barczynski and Brody Rader.
They each shoot a combined 164, but congratulations to the Mustangs.
Great golf season all the way around.