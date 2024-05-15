Cardinals And Royals Back On Winning Streaks

Thu. May 16th, 2024
Cardinals have suddenly won three in a row.
They beat the Angels last night in Anaheim.
Seven to six the final.
Big home run of the ballgame from Alec Burless in a two-run shot.
The top of the seventh inning broke a 5-5 tie.
Not Sonny Gray’s best performance.
Gave up five runs but earns the win.
He’s five and two.
And the Royals have come from behind effort.
Nelson Velasquez a three-run home run in the seventh.
They come back to beat Logan Gilbert and the Mariners four to two.