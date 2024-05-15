Cardinals And Royals Back On Winning Streaks

Cardinals have suddenly won three in a row.

They beat the Angels last night in Anaheim.

Seven to six the final.

Big home run of the ballgame from Alec Burless in a two-run shot.

The top of the seventh inning broke a 5-5 tie.

Not Sonny Gray’s best performance.

Gave up five runs but earns the win.

He’s five and two.

And the Royals have come from behind effort.

Nelson Velasquez a three-run home run in the seventh.

They come back to beat Logan Gilbert and the Mariners four to two.