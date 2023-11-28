Eldon Police Say New iPhone Update May Cause Your Info To Be Shared Without Your Knowledge

If you have an iPhone and recently did the iOS 17 update, you are being warned that you may be at risk of sharing your contact info without even being aware that you are doing it.

Eldon police posted the info on social media pointing out that it’s one of the latest scam attempts which, in the case of the iPhone update, opens up the default on a new feature called NameDrop allowing for your contact info to be shared just by being in close proximity to anyone trying to get the info.

Directions to shut off the potential flow of your info include: going to your settings, then to general, then selecting the airdrop setting and changing the bringing devices together option to “OFF.’

Apparently, there are other changes also being incorporated into the iPhone update but they do not allow for the unwitting sharing of your contact info.