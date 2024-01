When residents in Eldon go to the ballot boxes in April, they will be deciding on a couple of issues.

The board of aldermen, during a recent meeting, approved two ordinances which will put the issues to the voters.

One calls for a $15-million bond issue to go toward water-related projects and the other calls for a one-half cent sales tax to go towards firefighter equipment and protection.

The two issues will be decided on Tuesday, April 2nd.