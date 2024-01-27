Area Libraries Keeping An Eye On Legislation Being Considered In Jefferson City

Public libraries across the state, once again, are keeping a close eye on legislation that is being considered during this year’s General Assembly.

Two House Bills seeking to prohibit state funding to libraries that offer obscene materials seem to be the main point of contention which, according to Camden County Library Director Jim Pasley, is putting the local system in a tough spot.

“We’re going to do everything we can to continue to provide the service to the communities, and we want to be compliant with what the state wants. But by the same token, our number one customer is the people of Camden County.”

Director Pasley also says, in the meantime, there are two goals being looked at on the local level.

“How can we comply with the state to make sure that we don’t lose our funding? And then what compromises can we come up with to address the issues that the citizens have brought forward? It’s just that simple.”

The House Bills sponsored by Bethany’s Mazzie Christensen and Ozark’s Jamie Gragg, have both been read a second time and do not currently appear on the calendar.