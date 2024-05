Two Eldon residents are injured when the car they were in ran off the road, went airborne and overturned into a creek.

The highway patrol says it happened shortly after 6:00 Saturday night along westbound Business-54 near Salem Road.

The driver, 54-year-old Michael Williams, suffered moderate injuries.

His passenger, 54-year-old Rhonda Williams, was seriously hurt. They were both taken to Lake Regional Hospital.

Neither one was wearing a seat belt at the time.