More Than Enough Signatures Collected Towards Ballot Issue For Lake Area Casino

A private group trying to get a question asking for another casino license to be issued on the statewide November ballot hits the next mark in reaching its goal.

Spokesmen John Hancock and Ed Rhode say the Osage River Gaming and Convention committee turned in over 320,000 signatures on Sunday…almost double the number needed…to get the initiative petition on the ballot if approved by the secretary of state’s office.

The group is looking for an additional license, if approved by voters, to be granted for the Osage River at Lake of the Ozarks. Currently, casino licenses have only been approved for the Missouri and Mississippi Rivers.

The overall project would also include a convention center which is expected to create 500 construction jobs and 700-800 permanent jobs. State revenue generated from the casino would go toward Missouri schools and, specifically, early-childhood literacy programs in public institutions.