Eldon Sees Prosperity While Other Lake Cities See Downturn

While it’s not much of a secret that 2025 has been a down year financially, one community just outside of what most consider to be the lake area is enjoying its own share of prosperity this year.

That prosperity according to Eldon City Administrator Mandy Asbury starts with the Quaker window plant.

“They have basically been in constant construction since they came with building new, new facilities, bringing new, new programs, which means new jobs. And so those additional jobs that come to Eldon help our economy. They help our housing market, they help, you know, the the amount of tax revenue that we receive. And then besides that, you know, we have Eddie, which is our other major employer and then of course, the school district as well.”

Asbury is quick to point out that the smaller businesses and established restaurants are a perfect compliment to the city.

“We see, you know, just traffic through town stopping at our local restaurants, at our local grocery stores, gas stations. Those are those are huge.”

Eldon collects about $9-million dollars per year in sales tax revenue.