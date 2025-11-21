Large Fire In Laclede County Tones Out 14 Different Districts For Help

A three-alarm structure fire in the 25,000 block of Ranch Drive in Laclede County draws on the resources of 14 fire districts plus Mercy EMS, the sheriff’s office and the state fire marshal’s office.

Lebanon Rural Chief Daniel Jones says the call was received around 5:30 Wednesday afternoon and, upon arrival, a shop on the property was about 75% involved with an attached residence being threatened by the flames.

It took about five hours but firefighters were able to save a majority of the attached living quarters and there were no injuries reported to the occupants or any of the firefighters.

Personnel from the Mid-County and Tri-County districts were among the 14 districts that responded to the fire.