Election Results For Area Fire Districts On KRMSRADIO.COM

Here’s a look at the area Fire District results from Tuesday’s elections:

Lake Ozark FPD:

The Lake Ozark Fire District is 2-for-2 on their ballot issues from Tuesday. Question Ambulance passed 714-436 while Question Fire passed 680-450. Also in the Lake Ozark Fire District, Michael Bayless wins election to the Lake Ozark Fire District’s board of directors. Bayless topped Edward Dobson at the polls by a 783-237 margin.

Northwest Camden FPD:

Caleb Cline and Bill Walker are the top two vote-getters to win the two board member spots in the Northwest Camden County Fire District. Cline received 84 votes, Walker 68, Twyla Craven 52 and Robin Ray-Harris 33.

Osage FPD:

David Brown and Adam Fox win their respective races as fire directors, as they were uncontested.

Sunrise Beach FPD:

Troy Meyer was the top-voter with 233 for two board spots in the Sunrise Beach Fire District. The second spot goes to Rick Butler over Timothy Dempsey by the slimmest of margins, 177-177, with Bob Hemen receiving 67 votes.