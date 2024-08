Although very few details are available at this time, Lake Ozark fire personnel, other first responders and the highway patrol are on the scene looking for two individuals who reportedly jumped from the former toll bridge into the lake.

What is known is that the call was received at 2:49 this (Tuesday) afternoon.

Unconfirmed reports indicate that the two individuals were wearing life jackets when they jumped.

KRMS News will pass along further details when they are released.