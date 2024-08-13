Leland Weeks, Junior, Released on Nine Child Porn Counts After Posting Bond

The lake area man charged with nine combined counts of first and second-degree promoting child pornography has been released from the Camden County Jail.

Leland Weeks, Junior, had been held without bond since being picked up late Friday afternoon. Weeks appeared in custody Tuesday with his private attorney for a 48-hour bond hearing during which arguments were heard over whether a bond should be set.

Citing several factors, bond was set at $150,000 surety only with added court-ordered conditions of wearing GPS, not having any contact with anyone under the age of 18, not possessing or having any device with internet access and not having any contact with co-defendant Christie Vermillion who was charged with only one count of possessing child porn..

Weeks will next be in court on September 17th.