Endangered Person Advisory Issued For Child Connected To Camden County

The Camden County Sheriff’s Office has issued an Endangered Person Advisory for a missing person incident that occurred at 1305 S. Ash St, Buffalo, MO at 12:00 P.M. on 12/19/2024.

Missing Is:

Jupiter Walker a white, female, age 5 mouths

Vehicle Information:

Gold 4 door sedan possibly a Chevrolet Malibu- MO registration ZH2S7G- vehicle is missing a passenger side mirror, damage to windshield, and a limited edition sticker on the rear of the car

Possible suspects or associates are believed to be:

Melissa Walker, a white, female, age 49, height 5’4″, 119 lbs,

The endangered missing person:

Brief circumstances regarding the Endangered Missing Person incident

The grandmother Melissa Walker is refusing to give the child back to the parents due to a belief she is more fit to care for the child. She is also avoiding children’s division and law enforcement attempting to make contact with her. The grandmother has an address in Camden County but stated around 1:00 P.M. that she was in the Jefferson City area.