A 39-year-old Springfield man is being held without bond after being arrested late Saturday night by the highway patrol in Laclede County.

The patrol alleges that Chad Johnson resisted arrest by fleeing and had an outstanding warrant out of Laclede County on an unlawful possession of a weapon charge.

Johnson now also faces additional pending charges of possession of methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia.

Johnson is being held in the Laclede County Jail.