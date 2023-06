A reminder for motorists in the Osage Beach area, with the epoxy work all but done on the Grand Glaize bridges, the contractor for MoDOT will now be shifting work to the Case Road overpass bridge.

The work will involve a full closure of the bridge with the work to, also, be done from 7p-7a during the overnight hours.

Those needing to get around the area can detour over the Jeffries and Nichols road overpasses.